Ramayana Trailer: Where Is Hanuman? Sunny Deol's Absence Surprises Fans

The trailer of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has received a tremendous response for its grand visuals and powerful performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. However, one major detail has left fans surprised—Sunny Deol's Hanuman is nowhere to be seen in the trailer.

Soon after the trailer was released, social media was flooded with questions from fans asking, "Where is Hanuman?" Many viewers were eagerly waiting to see Sunny Deol's first look as Lord Hanuman, but the makers chose not to reveal the character in the trailer.

Several fans believe the filmmakers have intentionally kept Hanuman's look under wraps to create more excitement closer to the film's release or for the second part of the epic. This strategy has only increased curiosity among audiences, with many saying Hanuman's entry should be a special cinematic moment.

Despite the absence of Hanuman, the trailer has been widely praised for its breathtaking visuals, emotional storytelling, and impressive performances. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana have all received positive reactions from movie lovers.

Sunny Deol has already confirmed that playing Lord Hanuman is one of the biggest honours of his career, and fans are now eagerly waiting for the makers to unveil his first look. Until then, the mystery surrounding Hanuman's appearance continues to be one of the biggest talking points after the trailer's release.