Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Set for Ramayana Global Trailer Showcase at SDCC 2026

Ramayana is set to make a grand international impression ahead of its much-awaited trailer launch. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the mythological epic will be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, one of the world's biggest pop culture events. Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were spotted at Mumbai airport as they departed for California, USA, to attend the prestigious event. Their departure has further increased excitement among fans eagerly waiting for the film's first official trailer.

The Ramayana panel will be held on July 23, 2026, at 3:15 PM PDT in Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center, California. Ballroom 20 is the convention's second-largest venue, with a seating capacity of nearly 4,800 people. During the session, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra will interact with fans and present exclusive footage from the film. The showcase is expected to offer audiences a first glimpse of the movie's visuals, characters, and large-scale production, making it one of the biggest international presentations ever for an Indian film at SDCC.

Following the Comic-Con event, the makers will unveil the official trailer of Ramayana on July 24, 2026. The trailer is expected to highlight the film's grand visual effects, epic storytelling, and massive production scale. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravie Dubey, and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana features visual effects by DNEG, the Academy Award-winning VFX studio behind several Hollywood blockbusters. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026, and with its global promotional campaign already underway, expectations continue to soar for one of the biggest Indian films ever made.