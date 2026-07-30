Breaking Stigmas: Veena Reddy on Infertility, Natural Conception, and IVF Myths

Infertility is an increasingly common challenge faced by modern couples, driven by late marriages, high stress, and shifting lifestyle habits. Marking World IVF Day (July 25th), Veena Reddy, founder of Oval, shared her personal fertility journey and expert insights to break down the taboos around fertility treatments and offer clarity to aspiring parents.

Timely Awareness and Early Testing

Veena highlights that a woman’s biological clock plays a crucial role in reproduction. Age-related egg quality decline can occur earlier than expected—she personally experienced a drop in egg reserve (AMH levels) at just 27 years old. To avoid surprises, women around age 24–25 should consider simple baseline screening tests, like AMH, to assess their reproductive health early and plan accordingly.

Natural Conception vs. Infertility Misconceptions

A common misconception is that visiting a fertility clinic automatically leads to complex procedures. Veena stresses that IVF should always be a last resort. Many couples achieve natural pregnancy simply through ovulation tracking, lifestyle adjustments, and correcting nutritional deficiencies (such as low iron, magnesium, or folic acid). Fertility testing is recommended if a couple struggles to conceive naturally after a full year of trying.

Dismantling IVF Myths

Fear and misinformation often prevent couples from seeking help. Veena clarifies key facts:

Genetic Health: Modern IVF allows genetic screening to detect chromosomal abnormalities like Down syndrome, ensuring healthy embryos.

Cost Efficiency: While commercial practices sometimes inflate treatment cycles, a personalized approach often yields success in just one well-planned cycle.

Partner Involvement: Male factor infertility is equally prevalent; both partners must undergo fertility evaluation together.

The Emotional Aspect and Social Egg Freezing

Undergoing fertility care involves physical and mental strain. Professional counseling, emotional support, and open communication between partners are vital. Additionally, social egg freezing is emerging as a powerful option, empowering young women in their 20s to preserve healthy eggs for future family planning without career or timing pressure.

Ultimately, fertility treatment is about clear guidance, patience, and realistic hope. Armed with proper education and early screening, couples can navigate their family planning journey with confidence.