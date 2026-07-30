Rajinikanth Life Story to Become a Movie?

Superstar Rajinikanth's remarkable life story may soon find its way to the big screen, according to reports from the Tamil film industry. Buzz in Kollywood suggests that the veteran actor is currently working on his autobiography, which is expected to chronicle his inspiring journey from a bus conductor to one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars.

Sources claim the book will cover several important chapters of Rajinikanth's life, including his struggles before entering films, the challenges he faced during his career, unforgettable memories, and emotional moments that shaped his journey. The autobiography is also expected to reveal several lesser-known incidents from his personal and professional life that fans have never heard before.

Reports further suggest that discussions have already begun about adapting the autobiography into a feature film. It is believed that Rajinikanth has been talking with close associates about who could direct the biopic and which actor would be the right choice to portray him on screen.

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding either the autobiography or the proposed biopic, the reports have generated considerable excitement among fans eager to see the legendary actor's life story brought to cinemas.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth remains busy with his film commitments. He is currently working on Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. After completing that project, the superstar is expected to join the sets of an upcoming multistarrer directed by Nelson, which will also feature Kamal Haasan in a prominent role.

In addition, Rajinikanth's highly anticipated action sequel Jailer 2, also directed by Nelson, is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, making it one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year.