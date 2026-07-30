YSRCP NRI Meet in Charlotte Highlights 'Let's Speak for Jagananna' Digital Campaign

Charlotte, North Carolina: The YSRCP NRI Outreach Meeting concluded successfully in Charlotte, North Carolina, with active participation from NRI supporters, professionals, volunteers and well-wishers. The event focused on strengthening the party's overseas network, enhancing digital engagement, and expanding community support initiatives for the Telugu diaspora.

Addressing the gathering, YSRCP NRI Wing Global Coordinator Aluru Sambasiva Reddy highlighted the welfare schemes, development initiatives, governance reforms and people-centric policies implemented under the leadership of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the 2019–2024 period.

Sambasiva Reddy also outlined the party's ongoing digital outreach campaigns, including "Let's Speak for Jagananna," "Let's Write for Jagananna," "Let's Post for Jagananna," and "Let's Code for Jagananna." He said these initiatives are aimed at strengthening communication, countering misinformation, promoting factual information, and improving the public narrative surrounding Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As part of the event, the posters of the YSRCP NRI Wing and the Jagan 2.0 Super App were officially unveiled.

The meeting also showcased the features of the official YSRCP NRI Wing website, www.ysrcpnriwing.org, which offers services such as student assistance, job assistance, visa support, technology support, online reputation management (ORM) support, community networking and volunteer opportunities for members of the NRI community.

Participants shared their views, suggestions and concerns during the interactive session. Reddy assured attendees that their feedback would be conveyed to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining close coordination and support for YSRCP's overseas teams.

He also encouraged NRI professionals, particularly those working in social media, technology, content creation, data analytics and digital communications, to actively contribute to the party's outreach efforts through a coordinated and result-oriented approach.

"The enthusiastic participation at the Charlotte outreach meeting reflects the commitment of our NRI supporters towards people-centric governance and public service. Through initiatives like Let's Speak for Jagananna, Let's Write for Jagananna, Let's Post for Jagananna, and Let's Code for Jagananna, we aim to strengthen communication, counter misinformation with facts, and build a stronger narrative around Jagananna's vision. I sincerely thank everyone who attended, shared valuable suggestions and made the meeting meaningful. I assure our NRI teams of my continued coordination, accessibility and support, and I will ensure that all their valuable inputs are brought to the notice of Jagananna," Aluru Sambasiva Reddy said.