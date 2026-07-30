Can Spider-Man Break Avengers: Endgame's Box Office Record in India?

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set for a grand theatrical release, and the film is already creating a huge buzz at the box office. Advance ticket bookings have been extremely strong, especially in the Telugu states, where fans have shown tremendous excitement for the latest Spider-Man adventure.

According to trade reports, the movie has recorded nearly ₹7 crore in advance bookings in the Telugu states alone for its opening day. With bookings increasing rapidly, the film is expected to register one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood movie in the region.

Industry experts believe that if the current trend continues, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could challenge the opening-day records set by Avengers: Endgame in India. Endgame earned around ₹65–70 crore on its first day across the country, and the new Spider-Man film is now aiming for a similar milestone.

The movie follows Peter Parker, who continues protecting New York City as Spider-Man. As he takes on greater responsibilities, he begins to face unexpected physical changes while dealing with a dangerous new villain who threatens the city like never before.

Ahead of the release, fans have been sharing Spider-Man movie watch orders and character recaps on social media to help others prepare for the new film. The excitement has made the movie one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and distributed by Sony Pictures in India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to dominate the box office. Trade analysts also believe its strong performance could affect the collections of new releases like Srinivasa Mangapuram and Chennai Love Story, making it a tough competitor in theatres.