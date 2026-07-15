Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Sets New IMAX Ticket Price Record

Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic film The Odyssey is creating huge excitement among movie lovers even before its release. The film has witnessed an extraordinary response in advance bookings, with premium IMAX tickets selling at record prices in major Indian cities.

In Mumbai, the highest-priced IMAX recliner tickets have touched ₹3,100 at select premium theatres. In Delhi-NCR, premium IMAX recliner seats are being sold for as much as ₹2,500. Despite these high prices, several shows are already filling up quickly, highlighting the massive anticipation surrounding the film.

The premium pricing is largely due to the film's grand IMAX presentation. The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely using IMAX 70mm cameras, promising an immersive cinematic experience. Fans of Christopher Nolan are eager to watch the movie in its best possible format, leading to strong demand for premium seats.

The film stars an impressive ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and several other Hollywood stars. Backed by Universal Pictures, the movie is expected to be one of the biggest global releases of the year.

With advance bookings witnessing overwhelming demand and premium IMAX tickets selling at record prices, The Odyssey has already become one of the most talked-about Hollywood releases in India. Industry experts believe the film could set new benchmarks at the box office once it arrives in theatres.