Diabetes: Daily vs Weekly Insulin – Which Is Better for Patients?

For many people with diabetes, starting insulin treatment can be worrying because it often means taking injections every day. However, a new once-weekly insulin called Insulin Icodec is now available in India. Instead of taking 365 injections a year, patients may only need 52 injections annually.

Does this mean daily insulin is no longer needed? Health experts say both daily and weekly insulin have their own benefits, and the right choice depends on the patient's condition.

Daily Insulin

Daily insulin, such as Glargine and Degludec, has been used for many years and is considered a reliable treatment for diabetes.

One of its biggest advantages is that the dosage can be adjusted quickly if blood sugar levels suddenly increase or decrease. This makes daily insulin a suitable option for people whose blood sugar levels change frequently.

Daily insulin is generally recommended for:

People with Type 1 diabetes

Patients with unstable blood sugar levels

Those suffering from fever or infections

Patients who may require hospitalization, where insulin doses need frequent adjustments

Weekly Insulin

The newly introduced once-weekly Insulin Icodec requires only one injection every week.

This reduces the number of injections and may help people who are afraid of taking daily insulin. Patients can choose one fixed day each week for their injection, making treatment more convenient.

Studies have shown that weekly insulin controls blood sugar (HbA1c) as effectively as daily insulin, and in some cases, it may even provide slightly better results. It has also been found to be safe for eligible patients.

Which One Is Right for You?

There is no single insulin treatment that is suitable for everyone. The best option depends on the type of diabetes, blood sugar control, and overall health.

People newly diagnosed with diabetes who are hesitant about daily injections may consider weekly insulin after consulting their doctor.

People with Type 1 diabetes or unstable blood sugar levels may benefit more from daily insulin.

Patients with stable Type 2 diabetes can discuss with their doctor whether daily or weekly insulin is more suitable.

Those who frequently fall sick or may need hospital care may find daily insulin more appropriate because the dosage can be adjusted more easily.

Conclusion

Both daily and weekly insulin are effective options for managing diabetes. The choice depends on each person's medical condition and treatment needs. Patients should always consult their healthcare provider before starting or changing insulin therapy to ensure safe and effective diabetes management.