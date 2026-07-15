Bonalu 2026 Hyderabad Full Schedule and Dates

The annual Ashadam Bonalu Festival 2026 is all set to begin on July 16 at the Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Temple inside the historic Golconda Fort. The month-long celebrations will continue across Hyderabad and Secunderabad before concluding on August 10 with grand processions from Lal Darwaza and Haribowli to the Musi River near Afzalgunj.

Bonalu is one of Telangana's most celebrated festivals and attracts thousands of devotees every year.

Government Makes Special Arrangements

The Telangana government has completed extensive preparations for the festival in coordination with different departments. To support the celebrations, the government has released ₹15.05 crore for 3,427 temples located within the old Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Officials have also been instructed to ensure proper sanitation, drinking water, security, traffic management and other civic facilities for devotees visiting temples throughout the festival.

Major Temples to Host Bonalu Celebrations

Several famous temples in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will host Bonalu celebrations during the festival.

The main Bonalu event will take place at the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on August 2. The traditional Rangam ceremony, one of the festival's biggest attractions, will be held on August 3.

The celebrations will conclude on August 10 with Bonalu festivities at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza and the Sri Akkanna Madanna Temple in Haribowli, followed by traditional processions to the Musi River.

As part of the festival, the Telangana government will offer silk clothes to Goddess Mahankali at nearly 30 important temples, including Golconda, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Lal Darwaza, Balkampet, Haribowli, Charminar Bhagyalakshmi Temple and Mir Alam Mandi.

Traditional Bonalu Rituals

Bonalu is known for its unique traditions and vibrant celebrations. Women dressed in colourful silk sarees carry Bonam, a decorated pot filled with cooked rice, jaggery, turmeric, vermilion and neem leaves, as an offering to Goddess Mahankali.

The streets also come alive with Potharaju performances, traditional drum beats and Phalaharam Bandi processions, creating a festive atmosphere across the city.

Rangam Ceremony Remains a Key Attraction

The Rangam ritual is an important part of the Bonalu festival. It is held on the day after the main Bonalu celebrations.

During this ceremony, the temple oracle stands on a wet earthen pot and delivers predictions for the coming year. Many devotees believe these predictions carry the blessings of Goddess Mahankali and offer guidance for the welfare of the state.

Ministers Review Festival Preparations

Ahead of the festival, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reviewed the arrangements with officials.

They directed all departments to remain alert throughout the festival and ensure smooth crowd management, adequate security, uninterrupted electricity, sanitation and other essential services for devotees.

Bonalu 2026 Schedule

July 16: Bonalu begins at Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Temple, Golconda.

July 20 to July 22: Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanotsavam.

August 2: Main Bonalu celebrations at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad.

August 3: Rangam ceremony.

August 9: Bonalu celebrations at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple, Lal Darwaza.

August 10: Final Bonalu processions from Lal Darwaza and Haribowli to the Musi River near Afzalgunj.

Bonalu is one of Telangana's most important cultural and spiritual festivals. With elaborate government arrangements and traditional rituals, this year's celebrations are expected to witness large crowds of devotees from across the state.

Also read: Bonalu 2026: Hyderabad Police Announce Security and Traffic Plans