Bonalu 2026: Hyderabad Police Announce Security and Traffic Plans

The Hyderabad Police have stepped up security preparations for the upcoming Bonalu festival, which will be celebrated across the city from July 16 to August 13. Officials are putting special measures in place to ensure devotees can take part in the festivities safely and without inconvenience.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar reviewed the security arrangements during a video conference with senior police officials. He instructed officers to implement detailed security plans at all major Bonalu temples, especially those expected to witness large crowds.

Special attention will be given to popular temples, including Golconda Bonalu, Balkampet Yellamma Temple, Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, and Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple, where thousands of devotees are expected to visit during the festival.

To maintain law and order, the police department will deploy teams from the Task Force, Rapid Action Force (RAF), City Armed Reserve (CAR), Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and local police stations. These personnel will monitor the celebrations and respond quickly to any emergencies.

The Hyderabad Police will also deploy SHE Teams at important festival locations to ensure the safety of women. Officials said strict action will be taken against anyone involved in harassment or other offences during the celebrations.

Traffic police have been asked to prepare special traffic management plans around major temples to reduce congestion and help devotees travel smoothly. Security personnel will also be present during Bonalu processions, Potharaju performances and Ghatam processions to ensure the events are conducted peacefully.

Senior officers from the law and order, traffic and crime departments attended the security review meeting and discussed the arrangements for the month-long festival.

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