Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 15: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India saw a slight decline on July 15, 2026. According to the latest market update, 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices fell by ₹10 per 10 grams compared to the previous day. The dip comes amid changing global bullion prices and international market trends. Despite the minor fall, gold continues to remain a preferred investment option for buyers and investors.
Silver prices, however, remained steady in most cities. The price of 1 kg of silver is around ₹2,35,000 across major markets. Analysts say global economic developments, the US dollar, and demand in the international market continue to influence both gold and silver prices.
If you are planning to buy gold jewellery or invest in precious metals, it is advisable to check the latest local rates before making a purchase, as prices may vary slightly depending on the jeweller and city.
Gold Prices Today - July 15, 2026:
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,600
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,600
Visakhapatnam
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,600
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,600
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,600
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,600
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,600
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,600
Silver Price Today - July 15, 2026:
- Hyderabad – ₹2,40,000/kg
- Vijayawada – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Visakhapatnam – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Chennai – ₹2,40,000/kg
- Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Mumbai – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Delhi – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Kolkata – ₹2,35,000/kg