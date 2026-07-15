Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 15: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India saw a slight decline on July 15, 2026. According to the latest market update, 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices fell by ₹10 per 10 grams compared to the previous day. The dip comes amid changing global bullion prices and international market trends. Despite the minor fall, gold continues to remain a preferred investment option for buyers and investors.

Silver prices, however, remained steady in most cities. The price of 1 kg of silver is around ₹2,35,000 across major markets. Analysts say global economic developments, the US dollar, and demand in the international market continue to influence both gold and silver prices.

If you are planning to buy gold jewellery or invest in precious metals, it is advisable to check the latest local rates before making a purchase, as prices may vary slightly depending on the jeweller and city.

Gold Prices Today - July 15, 2026:

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,43,570

22K Gold – ₹1,31,600

Vijayawada

24K Gold – ₹1,43,570

22K Gold – ₹1,31,600

Visakhapatnam

24K Gold – ₹1,43,570

22K Gold – ₹1,31,600

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,43,570

22K Gold – ₹1,31,600

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,43,570

22K Gold – ₹1,31,600

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,43,570

22K Gold – ₹1,31,600

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,43,570

22K Gold – ₹1,31,600

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,43,570

22K Gold – ₹1,31,600

Silver Price Today - July 15, 2026: