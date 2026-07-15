Does Intermittent Fasting Increase Heart Disease Risk?

Intermittent fasting has become a popular way to lose weight and improve fitness. Many people follow this eating pattern because it may help with weight loss and blood sugar control. However, a new study has raised concerns about its possible effects on heart health.

According to a study involving more than 20,000 people, those who ate all their meals within an 8-hour window or less had a nearly 91% higher risk of dying from heart disease compared to others. The findings suggest that long periods without food may have a negative impact on heart health.

Doctors say that fasting for long hours can cause blood sugar levels to rise and fall quickly. This may increase the production of stress hormones, putting extra strain on the heart. It may also increase the risk of irregular heartbeat, also known as arrhythmia.

Experts also explain that long fasting periods can reduce the body's water levels. This may lead to lower levels of important minerals like potassium and magnesium, which help maintain a healthy heartbeat. A lack of these nutrients may affect normal heart function.

People with diabetes, high blood pressure, or existing heart disease should be especially careful before trying intermittent fasting. Doctors also warn against eating a very large meal immediately after a fasting period, as it can put additional stress on the body.

Health experts recommend talking to a doctor before starting intermittent fasting, especially if you have any medical conditions. While intermittent fasting may offer benefits for some people, it is important to choose a weight-loss method that supports long-term heart health.

The study highlights the need for more research and reminds people to follow intermittent fasting carefully and under medical guidance when necessary.

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