Chaitanya Shakti, Swathi Sri team up for Karunamaya

Under the banner of Bobby Pictures, producer Sankabattula Nageswara Rao is set to produce his maiden venture, Karunamaya, as Production No. 1. The film stars Chaitanya Shakti and Swathi Sri in the lead roles and is directed by Harshavardhan Parella. Presented by Aradhya Haindavi, the movie is being made as a family emotional drama and is scheduled for release on December 23 this year.

The film's pooja (launch) ceremony was held grandly on Wednesday. Renowned directors V. V. Vinayak and V. N. Aditya attended the event as chief guests and officially launched the film.

Producer Sankabattula Nageswara Rao said: "We are planning to release our film during the Christmas season on December 23 this year. I would like to thank everyone who has supported us. My sincere thanks to V. V. Vinayak garu and V. N. Aditya garu for gracing the occasion and encouraging us."

Director Harshavardhan Parella said: "Karunamaya is being made as a family entertainer with strong emotional content. I thank our producer, Nageswara Rao garu, for giving me this wonderful opportunity. The film revolves around the emotional bond between a father and son and features a touching, emotion-driven story. My heartfelt thanks to directors V. V. Vinayak garu and V. N. Aditya garu for attending our launch event. Regular shooting will commence in August. Our entire team will work tirelessly, day and night, to complete the film, and we are aiming to release it on December 23."

Hero Chaitanya Shakti said: "I am happy to be playing the lead role in Karunamaya. I thank the director and producer for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a wonderful story. We hope the audience will make our film a big success."

Heroine Swathi Sri said: "I am delighted to be playing the female lead in Karunamaya. I thank the director and producer for giving me this opportunity. This is not a film that will appeal only to followers of a particular religion; it has universal emotions and is designed to connect with audiences from all walks of life."