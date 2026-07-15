Anakapalli Movie: Elage Pilla Song Out, Film on August 7

Produced by Kandregula Naidu and Thrinadha Rao Nakkina under the Bhavya Sri Movie Makers & Nakkina Narratives banners, Anakapalli is a raw and rustic entertainer directed by Khagesh Tammineni. Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta are the lead pair and Tarak Ponnappa will be seen in a crucial role while Thrinadha Rao Nakkina has not only penned the story and screenplay but also appears in a pivotal role. Kandregula Kumar Raja serves as the co-producer. Anakapalli has already generated considerable buzz with its impressive teaser and chart-worthy songs. The makers have now announced the release of the movie on August 7.



Adding to the excitement, leading producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has now launched the film's latest romantic track, 'Yelage Pilla', and extended his best wishes to the entire team. Complimenting the song, he appreciated its catchy tune, the appealing visuals in the lyrical video, and Vikram Sahidev's graceful dance moves. He also wished the film tremendous success at the box office.



The newly released 'Yelage Pilla' is a breezy, feel-good romantic number that beautifully captures the chemistry between the lead pair. Penned by popular lyricist Anantha Sriram, the song is elevated by the soulful vocals of Kapil Kapilan and Davzand. The choreography is elegant and refreshingly simple, with Vikram Sahidev carrying the hook steps effortlessly. Going by the lyrical video, the dance moves have all the ingredients to become a major sensation across social media and reels.



The film's previously released songs, 'Ammoru Diginadi' and 'Labbaru Bomma', have already emerged as trending hits on YouTube. With its catchy melody and youthful vibe, 'Yelage Pilla' also looks poised to become an instant chartbuster.



The film features cinematography by Maya V, edited by Srikrishna Attaluri, music by Davzand, and dialogues by Uday Bhagavatula. Thrinadha Rao Nakkina has provided the story and screenplay.