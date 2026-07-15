Vijay Sethupathi Unveils First Look Poster of Feel My Love

The first-look poster of the upcoming feel-good romantic comedy-drama Feel My Love was unveiled by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Produced by A.N. Balaji under the Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations banner, Feel My Love stars Aditya Bhaskar, Aira, Ammu Abhirami, Madhusudhan Rao, Rajaiyappa, Nobel James, and Priyanka in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Hari Prakash M.

Billed as a feel-good romantic entertainer, the film promises a blend of romance, comedy, heartfelt emotions, and youth-centric storytelling. The previously released title poster received a positive response from audiences, building anticipation for the project.

Taking to social media, Vijay Sethupathi released the film's first-look poster and extended his best wishes to the entire team. According to the makers, Feel My Love features a beautiful love story with an engaging narrative designed to appeal to audiences across all age groups.

The film has been shot in picturesque locations across Chennai and Puducherry, while nearly 90 percent of the filming was completed in the scenic hill stations of Munnar and Kodaikanal. The project is currently in its final stages of post-production, with the makers planning a grand theatrical release in August or September.

M.S. Satheesh has handled the cinematography, while Rajaravivarma S and Balasubrahmanyan G have composed the film's music. Ajay Manoj serves as the editor.

Feel My Love is slated for a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers are expected to announce more updates in the coming weeks.