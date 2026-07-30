Hyderabad Professor Death at IIT Kharagpur

A tragic incident has shocked the academic community after a 36-year-old assistant professor from Hyderabad was found dead inside his staff residence at IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Deepak Reddy Pullaguram, who was serving in the institute's Department of Electrical Engineering.

According to reports, Dr. Deepak Reddy had been living alone in the faculty quarters provided by the institute. Concern arose when colleagues were unable to reach him despite repeated phone calls. After receiving no response, security personnel entered his residence, where they found him unconscious.

He was immediately taken to Dr. B. C. Roy Hospital on the IIT Kharagpur campus. However, doctors declared him dead upon examination.

Following the incident, police secured the premises and sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death and have begun a detailed investigation.

Dr. Deepak Reddy joined IIT Kharagpur in September 2022 as an assistant professor after completing his higher education and working at other academic institutions. He was regarded as a dedicated educator and researcher by both students and colleagues.

Police have informed the professor's family in Hyderabad about the incident. Investigators are examining all possible circumstances surrounding the case, including personal and family-related factors, though officials have not confirmed any specific reason at this stage.

The professor's sudden death has left the IIT Kharagpur community deeply saddened, with many expressing shock over the loss of a young academic.

The incident has also drawn attention because it is reportedly the third such death on the IIT Kharagpur campus since April. Earlier this year, two students also lost their lives in separate incidents, prompting concerns and renewed discussions about mental health and support systems within educational institutions.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report before releasing further details.

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