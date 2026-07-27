Telangana to Receive Rain for Next Seven Days

After days of warm weather, widespread rainfall across Telangana has brought a noticeable drop in temperatures, providing relief from the heat. Hyderabad and several other districts experienced moderate to heavy showers over the past 24 hours, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that rain activity is likely to continue over the coming days.

According to the latest weather update, cloudy skies and continuous rainfall have significantly lowered daytime temperatures across the state. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 22°C and 24°C on Monday, a sharp decline compared to the 33°C recorded just a few days earlier.

Several districts witnessed intense rainfall during the latest spell. Metpalle in Jagtial district recorded the highest rainfall at 77.8 mm, followed by the Sangareddy Collectorate area with 71.8 mm and Shankerpalle in Rangareddy district with 70.8 mm.

Within the Hyderabad metropolitan region, Kistareddypet in Ameenpur received 45.3 mm of rainfall. Other areas that recorded significant showers include Ramachandrapuram (BHEL) with 44.8 mm, Hayathnagar with 38 mm, Patancheru Tahsil Office with 37.8 mm, and the MMTS Lingampally area with 36.8 mm.

Rainfall was also reported across several parts of Telangana on Sunday evening, with Jaggasagar in Jagtial district recording 77.3 mm, while Hayathnagar witnessed one of the highest rainfall totals in the Hyderabad region.

IMD Rain Alert for Telangana

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph across isolated parts of all Telangana districts over the next seven days. Residents are advised to stay alert, especially in areas prone to waterlogging, traffic congestion, and strong winds.

For Hyderabad, the IMD expects light rain or drizzle over the next 48 hours, with cloudy conditions likely to persist. Temperatures are forecast to remain pleasant, with maximum temperatures around 32°C and minimum temperatures close to 24°C after the cooler spell.

Weather Outlook

With the monsoon remaining active, Telangana is expected to continue receiving intermittent showers through the week. Weather experts advise commuters to plan their travel accordingly, carry rain protection, and keep track of the latest IMD advisories, as rainfall intensity may vary across districts.

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