Agadha Team Takes Blessings of Balkampet Ellamma–Pochamma, Releasing on August 14

The publicity campaign of the much-awaited Telugu mystical thriller AGADHA commenced on an auspicious note with the divine blessings of Sri Balkampet Ellamma–Pochamma Ammavaru, one of Telangana's most revered and historic temples.

The AGADHA team visited the temple on Sunday, July 26, 2026, and offered the traditional Bonam to the Goddess before officially launching the film's publicity campaign.

Written and directed by M.S. Raju, AGADHA is presented by Ajay KR under the Sri Aadi Varaha Productions banner and produced by Kasi Visalakshi Balusu. The film is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Leading lady Kamakshi Bhaskarla, dressed in traditional Bonalu attire, offered Bonam to the Goddess with great devotion. Director M.S. Raju, producer Kasi Visalakshi Balusu, presenter Ajay KR, Executive Producer N.V.N. Subbaraju, hero Shravan Reddy, and their family members also participated in the ceremony.

Director M.S. Raju said: "AGADHA has a strong divine element connected to the Goddess. Beginning our promotional journey with the blessings of Balkampet Ellamma–Pochamma Ammavaru is truly special. We are releasing the film on a grand scale, and the trailer will be unveiled very soon."

Speaking on the occasion, producer Kasi Visalakshi Balusu said: "AGADHA brings a fresh dimension to the divine mystical thriller genre. The film has already created tremendous excitement with its first poster and teaser. Just as M.S. Raju garu's earlier production 'Devi' created history, we are witnessing similar positive vibes for AGADHA. It is truly auspicious that our publicity campaign has begun with the blessings of Balkampet Ellamma–Pochamma Ammavaru."