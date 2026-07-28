YSRCP Statewide Protests, Demands Nara Lokesh Resignation Over Mega DSC Scam

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday organised statewide protest rallies under the leadership of its youth and student wings, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the alleged irregularities in the DSC teacher recruitment process.

The protests were held over multiple issues, including alleged irregularities in DSC recruitments, the alleged NEET paper leak, delay in fee reimbursement, and the non-implementation of the promised unemployment allowance. The party also demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged DSC scam.

Vijayawada Rally

A massive protest rally was organised in Vijayawada from Sambamurthy Nagar to Dharna Chowk.

YSRCP leaders demanded that Nara Lokesh resign, taking moral responsibility for the alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process.

The rally was attended by NTR district president Avinash, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, Jaganmohan Rao, Jaggayyapet Assembly constituency in-charge Tanneeru Nageswara Rao, Swami Das, MLC Ruhulla, former Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and YSRCP Students Wing State Working President Ravichandra.

Police Over Action Across Andhra Pradesh

The YSRCP alleged that police resorted to "overaction" at several places in Andhra Pradesh in the wake of the protests.

According to the party, several YSRCP leaders were taken into preventive custody and shifted to police stations after authorities denied permission for the rallies.

The party said it was fighting in support of DSC candidates who had allegedly been cheated and reiterated its demand for Nara Lokesh's resignation and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

Nellore Protest

In Nellore, the YSRCP youth and student wings organised a large protest rally after paying floral tributes at the Ambedkar statue. The rally proceeded to Gandhi Bomma Centre.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Nara Lokesh over the alleged DSC irregularities.

Former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MLC Chandrasekhar, former MLA Sanjeevaiah, Nedurumalli, and Anam Vijay Kumar participated in the protest.

Tirupati Demonstration

YSRCP leaders and workers staged a protest near the second gate of SV University in Tirupati.

Former minister RK Roja participated in the rally and demanded that Nara Lokesh immediately resign, accepting responsibility for the alleged DSC scam.

She also sought an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the sports quota and raised slogans calling the recruitment exercise "Daga DSC" (Fraud DSC) instead of "Mega DSC."

Visakhapatnam Protest

The YSRCP youth and student wings held a protest near the Gandhi statue at the GVMC premises in Visakhapatnam.

Students participated in large numbers, demanding Lokesh's resignation over the alleged DSC irregularities and calling for a CBI probe.

Protesters also raised slogans against the coalition government and demanded the release of pending fee reimbursement funds and payment of the unemployment allowance.

Police Detain YSRCP Leaders in Bapatla

The YSRCP alleged that police detained several youth wing leaders in Bapatla early in the morning and kept them at the police station, citing lack of permission for the rally.

The party claimed that even the personal assistant of former MLA Kona Raghupathi was detained. It also alleged that the media was prevented from covering the detained leaders inside the police station.

Statewide Demonstrations Continue

YSRCP protests continued across district headquarters under the leadership of its youth and student wings.

The party alleged irregularities including a DSC paper leak, sale of teacher posts, delay in fee reimbursement, and failure to provide the promised unemployment allowance.

It demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Demand for CBI Probe

The YSRCP and protesting DSC candidates insisted that only a CBI investigation could uncover the truth behind the alleged irregularities.

The protesters claimed they had concrete evidence of a paper leak and alleged that a major scam had taken place under the sports quota, with teaching posts allegedly being sold.

They questioned why the minister had not accepted responsibility despite the allegations and argued that, just as the Centre accepted responsibility in the NEET paper leak controversy, Nara Lokesh should also resign on moral grounds, similar to the resignation demand made against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The party reiterated that it would continue to stand by the affected DSC candidates until justice was delivered.