Pavala Shyamala Passes Away at 75

Telugu character artist Pavala Shyamala passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. She was 75. The actress breathed her last at Osmania General Hospital after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of the day. She had been battling multiple health issues for several years.

Pavala Shyamala began her artistic journey as a stage performer and earned her popular screen name from the acclaimed stage play Pavala. She made her silver screen debut with Babai Abbai in 1985 and went on to build an illustrious career spanning more than three decades.

Known for her impeccable comic timing and natural performances, Pavala Shyamala appeared in hundreds of Telugu films, carving a niche for herself as one of the industry's most dependable character artists. Some of her notable films include Khadgam, Andhrawala, Varsham, and Golimaar. Throughout her career, she shared screen space with several leading stars, including Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun.

Despite her successful film career, the actress endured significant hardships in her later years. She struggled with Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, and heart-related ailments. Her daughter, Madhavi, was also suffering from ill health, adding to the family's financial and emotional burden.

Over the years, several members of the Telugu film industry and well-wishers extended financial assistance to support the veteran actress. However, her health continued to deteriorate despite the help and medical treatment.

The news of Pavala Shyamala's demise has saddened the Telugu film fraternity. Actors, directors, colleagues, and fans have been expressing their condolences, remembering her remarkable contribution to Telugu cinema and the memorable performances she delivered throughout her career.

With her passing, Telugu cinema has lost another accomplished character artist whose warmth, talent, and effortless screen presence will be remembered for generations.