Ram Charan Poses With Doctors After Wrist Surgery

Ram Charan has successfully undergone surgery on his right wrist at a hospital in Coimbatore after sustaining an injury while shooting for his upcoming sports drama Peddi.

According to sources, the actor suffered a cartilage tear and bone strain, which worsened during the filming of intense wrestling sequences for the film. Following medical evaluation, Charan underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors. The procedure was successful, and the actor is said to be recovering well.

Doctors have advised Ram Charan to take complete rest for at least eight weeks to ensure proper healing. After the initial recovery period, he will undergo a structured physiotherapy program as part of his rehabilitation before returning to work.

His comeback to the film sets will depend on the progress of his recovery and rehabilitation, with the medical team expected to assess his fitness before giving him clearance to resume shooting.

The news has prompted an outpouring of wishes from fans and well-wishers, who are hoping for the actor's speedy recovery and eagerly awaiting his return to the sets of Peddi.