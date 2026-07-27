Kargil Vijay Diwas: RCMU, Rotary Club Plant 527 Saplings Under Project Dhanyavaad

Commemorating the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Rotaract Club of Mahindra University (RCMU), with the support of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad (RCLD), organised a large-scale plantation drive under Project Dhanyavaad, planting 527 saplings as a tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.

The initiative, conceived by Rtr. Kaushal Talluri, President of the Rotaract Club of Mahindra University, aimed to transform remembrance into meaningful action by honouring the nation's heroes through environmental conservation. Bringing together students, Rotarians, NCC cadets, veterans, forest officials and community members, the plantation drive underscored the belief that service to the environment is one of the most meaningful ways to honour the sacrifices of India's armed forces.

The event was graced by Mrs. Priyanka Varghese, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and Director of the Telangana State Forest Academy, who highlighted the importance of sustainable environmental initiatives and called for greater community participation in protecting and restoring nature for future generations. She stressed that "green patriotism" should become an integral part of nation-building.

The programme also received the support of Rotary District 3150 Governor Uday Pilani, whose leadership and encouragement played a key role in the successful execution of the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Rtn. Ramesh Patel, President of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, and Rtn. Shanthi Palreddy, Secretary of the club, reaffirmed Rotary's commitment to promoting community service, environmental conservation and youth leadership. They encouraged students and young volunteers to actively contribute towards nation-building through meaningful acts of service.

A highlight of the event was the felicitation of retired senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces in recognition of their distinguished service to the nation. Their presence served as a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice and legacy of the armed forces, inspiring the younger generation to uphold the values exemplified by the Kargil heroes.

The plantation drive witnessed the participation of more than 150 officers and forest rangers from the Telangana State Forest Academy, along with members of the Rotary fraternity, NCC cadets, students and volunteers. Their collective efforts transformed the programme into a collaborative initiative promoting patriotism, environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Project Dhanyavaad, a conservation-driven initiative dedicated to expressing gratitude to both the nation and Mother Earth, symbolised resilience, hope and remembrance through the planting of 527 saplings. Organisers said the initiative reinforces the message that patriotism extends beyond commemorative events and is reflected in the responsibility to protect the land for which countless soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice.

The organisers said the plantation drive will stand as a lasting living memorial to the heroes of the Kargil War while inspiring today's youth to build a greener, stronger and more sustainable India.