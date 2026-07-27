Stock Market Holiday on July 28 or Not?

If you're planning to trade in the stock market on Tuesday, July 28, there is no need to worry about a market closure. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open, as July 28 is a regular trading day with no scheduled market holiday.

There is no national festival, public holiday, or special occasion on July 28 that would require the Indian stock markets to remain closed. As a result, trading activities will continue as usual across all market segments.

Are NSE and BSE Open on July 28?

Yes. The NSE and BSE will operate according to their regular schedule on Tuesday, July 28.

Trading will be available in:

Equity segment

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives (as per exchange timings)

Securities lending and borrowing (SLB)

Other eligible market segments

Investors can buy and sell stocks, mutual fund units listed on exchanges, ETFs, and derivatives during normal market hours.

Stock Market Timings

The regular trading session for the equity market is:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal trading: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Is There Any State-Wise Stock Market Holiday?

Unlike banks, the Indian stock market does not observe state-wise holidays. If the stock exchanges announce a holiday, it applies uniformly across the country.

Since July 28 is not listed as an NSE or BSE trading holiday, investors across India can trade normally.

Should Investors Expect Any Closure?

No. Unless there is an unexpected announcement from the stock exchanges due to extraordinary circumstances, the Indian stock market will function normally on July 28.

Investors are advised to verify exchange notifications for any last-minute operational updates, but as per the official trading calendar, July 28 is a regular market day.