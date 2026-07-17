Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets 99% Rotten Tomatoes Score Ahead of Release

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey has received an excellent response from critics even before its worldwide release. The movie has earned an impressive 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated films of the year.

The film is based on Homer's famous epic poem and tells the story of Odysseus, a Greek king who faces many dangerous challenges while trying to return home after the Trojan War.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron.

Early reviews have praised the film's storytelling, powerful performances, breathtaking visuals, and grand action sequences. Many critics have described it as one of Christopher Nolan's best works and have recommended watching it in IMAX for the best experience.

Although a few reviewers felt the film makes some changes to the original story, the overall response has been overwhelmingly positive. Critics believe the movie offers an exciting and emotional cinematic experience.

With a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score, strong word of mouth, and a star-studded cast, The Odyssey is expected to have a huge opening at the global box office. Fans are now eagerly waiting to watch Christopher Nolan's latest epic adventure on the big screen.