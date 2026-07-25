Can Spider-Man Affect The Odyssey's Box Office Run in India?

Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey is enjoying a strong run at the Indian box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from some audiences, the film has been performing well, with impressive advance bookings and steady collections in several cities. It has even managed to outperform some recent Indian releases in select markets.

However, trade experts believe the film could soon face its biggest challenge with the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The new Spider-Man movie has generated huge excitement among Indian audiences, especially younger viewers and superhero fans, and is expected to open strongly in theatres.

Both films target premium screens such as IMAX and other large-format theatres. Since these screens are limited, exhibitors may have to reduce shows for The Odyssey to accommodate the Spider-Man release. This could affect Nolan's film, especially in metro cities where demand for premium formats is high.

Even if The Odyssey loses some screens, industry analysts believe the film has already built a loyal audience. Positive word-of-mouth and Nolan's strong fan base are expected to help the movie continue its successful run, although the pace of collections may slow after Spider-Man arrives.

The coming week will be important for both Hollywood releases. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to attract huge opening-day crowds, The Odyssey will aim to maintain its momentum and continue its impressive box office performance in India.