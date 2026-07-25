Uyir OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Malayalam cinema has earned a strong reputation for producing realistic crime thrillers inspired by true events. These films, known for their gripping investigations and authentic storytelling, have attracted audiences across India, especially on OTT platforms. Adding to that list is Uyir, an investigative thriller that is now preparing for its digital debut after completing its theatrical run.

The film, which was released in theatres in June 2026, received positive feedback for its engaging narrative and realistic portrayal of a criminal investigation. Now, viewers who missed it on the big screen will soon have a chance to watch it from home.

Uyir OTT Release Date

Directed by M. Padmakumar, Uyir is scheduled to begin streaming on JioHotstar from August 4, 2026. The movie will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, making it accessible to audiences across multiple regions.

The digital release is expected to introduce the film to a wider audience, particularly fans of suspenseful crime dramas.

Inspired by Real Police Experience

One of the biggest highlights of Uyir is its story, which was written by Shaji Marad, a real-life police officer. His experience in law enforcement has helped shape an investigation that feels authentic and grounded in reality.

Shaji Marad had previously worked as a co-writer on the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Ela Veezha Poonchira. His practical knowledge of police procedures has added credibility and depth to Uyir's screenplay.

Strong Performances Lead the Film

Actor Roshan Mathew plays the investigating officer and has received praise for his convincing performance. His portrayal of a determined investigator has been highlighted as one of the film's biggest strengths.

Veteran actor Baiju Santhosh also appears in a significant police role, adding experience and intensity to the investigation-driven story.

A Promising Watch for Crime Thriller Fans

With its realistic approach, engaging screenplay, and experienced cast, Uyir has generated interest among viewers who enjoy investigative dramas. The upcoming OTT release is expected to help the film reach a much larger audience than it did during its theatrical run.

If you're a fan of mystery, suspense, and police investigation stories inspired by real-life experiences, Uyir could be a worthy addition to your watchlist this August.

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