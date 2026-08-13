17-Year-Old Indian-Origin Teen Arrested After Killing Family in USA

A 17-year-old teenager of Indian origin, Arjun Aravind, has been arrested in Massachusetts and accused of killing his mother and younger brother at their family residence in Acton, according to authorities.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan and her 14-year-old son, Siddharth Aravind. Police discovered the two bodies inside the family home on Tuesday evening after the children's father became concerned when he was unable to contact his family.

Authorities said the father sought help after a private tutor also failed to reach anyone at the residence. Police officers subsequently arrived at the property and found Sudha in the basement and Siddharth on the first floor.

Investigators believe Arjun left the residence soon after the incident in his mother's vehicle. Police later found the teenager inside the parked vehicle in a neighboring town and took him into custody.

Officials have also raised concerns about the teenager's recent online activity. Investigators reportedly found evidence that he had searched the internet and used artificial intelligence tools to explore harmful ideas involving members of his family.

Arjun is now facing two murder charges as well as a motor vehicle theft charge. The case remains under investigation, while medical examiners continue working to establish the precise causes of the deaths.

Authorities are continuing to gather evidence as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths proceeds.