Ramayana Trailer Out: Ranbir, Yash and Sai Pallavi Shine in Stunning Visuals

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has finally been released, creating a huge buzz among movie lovers. The trailer gives a glimpse of the epic story of Lord Rama with breathtaking visuals, emotional moments, and high-quality visual effects. Fans have praised the film's grand scale and cinematic presentation.

Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash makes a powerful appearance as Ravana, and his intense screen presence has become one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. The performances of the lead actors have received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media.

The trailer showcases key moments from the Ramayana, including Rama's exile, Sita's abduction, and the beginning of the battle between good and evil. The film's visuals, action sequences, and emotional storytelling have impressed audiences, with many calling it one of the most ambitious Indian films ever made.

Another major attraction is the film's music, composed by legendary musicians A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Their background score adds depth and grandeur to the trailer, making the experience even more powerful.

Following the trailer's release, #Ramayana started trending on social media, with fans praising the VFX, performances, and faithful adaptation of the epic. The film has generated massive excitement ahead of its theatrical release and is expected to be one of the biggest Indian releases of the year.