OTT Slate: Venky Anil 5, NBK111, Vrushakarma & More

Streaming platform ZEE5 has announced an expansive Telugu content slate featuring original web series, returning fan-favourite shows and highly anticipated films, reinforcing its focus on premium regional entertainment. The announcement is part of the platform's biggest multilingual content showcase to date, spanning seven Indian languages.

Leading the Telugu originals is Shrimathi, headlined by Nivetha Thomas, while Srikanth takes centre stage in the courtroom drama Objection Mylord. The platform is also bringing back its popular talk show Jayammu Nishchayammu Ra with a brand-new season, expanding its unscripted entertainment offerings.

The Telugu film line-up includes several eagerly awaited projects such as Venky Anil 5, NBK111, and Vrushakarma, further strengthening the platform's growing catalogue of Telugu movies across multiple genres.

The Telugu announcements are part of a larger multilingual slate that includes movies, web series, live sports, AI-powered storytelling, animation and kids' entertainment across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla. The initiative aims to deliver culturally rooted stories with wider appeal while catering to audiences across India.

With a combination of premium originals, blockbuster films and returning favourites, the new Telugu line-up underscores the platform's continued emphasis on creating compelling regional content while contributing to its broader vision of delivering diverse stories that resonate across languages and cultures.