Objection My Lord Trailer Released, Set for July 31 Premiere

What begins as a father’s desperate cry for justice soon transforms into a courtroom battle where every question challenges the very nature of truth.

The gripping official trailer of upcoming original courtroom mystery thriller, Objection My Lord – Notary Parasuram Chapter 1, offering audiences an intriguing first look at a story that blends legal drama, emotional conflict, and psychological suspense. Produced by Rajkumar Akella under the banner of Dream House Productions and directed by Santhosh Ayyappan, the series is set to premiere on July 31, 2026.

The trailer opens on a deeply emotional note as Narayana, devastated by the disappearance of his daughter Sameera and unable to find justice through the legal system, takes an unimaginable step outside the Hyderabad High Court. His desperate act sends shockwaves through the city and sets the stage for a case unlike any other.

As the mystery deepens, advocate Parasuram, played by Srikanth Meka, returns to the courtroom to take on a case that appears impossible at first glance. Every witness tells a different story, every piece of evidence raises fresh questions, and every objection only adds another layer to the mystery. Packed with tense courtroom confrontations, emotionally charged exchanges, and intriguing investigative moments, the trailer carefully builds suspense while keeping its biggest revelations under wraps.

Leading the series, Srikanth Meka brings quiet intensity to Parasuram, while veteran actor Mukesh Rishi commands attention as the formidable Viswanath. Ananya Sharmaa plays Vedha, with Snehal as Tulasi and Sameer as the investigating inspector. Together, the ensemble hints at a layered narrative where every character holds a vital piece of the puzzle, making the mystery increasingly compelling with every passing moment.

Beyond its compelling performances, the trailer stands out for its cinematic treatment and atmospheric storytelling. Suryaa’s striking visuals capture both the intensity of the courtroom and the emotional gravity of the investigation, while Arunn Chiluveru’s powerful background score steadily amplifies the tension, making every revelation feel more unsettling than the last.

Directed by Santhosh Ayyappan, Objection My Lord – Notary Parasuram Chapter 1 promises a gripping blend of courtroom drama, investigative suspense, and emotional storytelling. With its compelling premise, layered performances, and an ending that leaves audiences with more questions than answers, the trailer offers a strong glimpse into what promises to be one of Telugu ZEE5’s most intriguing original series.

Objection My Lord – Notary Parasuram Chapter 1 premieres July 31, 2026.