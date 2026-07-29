TTD Files Complaint Over VIP Darshan Plot Offer

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated legal action against a real estate company for allegedly promoting lifetime Srivari VIP Break Darshan as part of a plot purchase scheme.

According to TTD, the company advertised on social media and other platforms that customers who purchased plots would receive lifetime VIP Break Darshan at Tirumala. The promotion attracted attention from devotees, with some believing the offer had the approval of the temple administration.

TTD has firmly denied any connection with the scheme. The temple body clarified that only TTD has the authority to issue darshan tickets and manage all pilgrim-related services. It stated that no private company or developer is permitted to promise or guarantee any type of Tirumala darshan.

The temple administration also expressed concern over the use of Lord Venkateswara's name in commercial advertisements. Officials said such promotions misuse the faith of devotees and can mislead the public.

Although the company reportedly removed the promotional content after the controversy surfaced, TTD has decided to proceed with legal action. A police complaint has been filed, and the matter is being taken seriously.

TTD has appealed to devotees to ignore advertisements that claim guaranteed Tirumala darshan through property purchases or other private offers. Pilgrims have been advised to rely only on TTD's official communication channels for information about darshan tickets, accommodation, and other temple services.

The temple body also warned that any scheme linking real estate purchases with assured Srivari darshan should be considered misleading unless officially announced by TTD.

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