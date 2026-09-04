Friday OTT Releases, Sep 4: DC, Korean Kanakaraju, Unmadham and More

Another weekend is almost here, and movie lovers have plenty of options to look forward to. Several Telugu films, including Rambha Urvashi Menaka, I Am Game, Bethlehem Family Unit, Mirzapur, Maa Ramudu Andarivadu, Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam and Saha, are set to make their presence felt at the box office this Friday. Among them, the film starring Naresh has already generated interest among audiences.

The OTT space is also gearing up for an exciting weekend. Several new movies and web series are scheduled to arrive on popular streaming platforms on September 4. Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju and Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC are among the releases expected to attract attention.

Apart from these titles, viewers can also watch dubbed movies, international content and new web series across various OTT platforms. The Telugu web series Jagame Sangeetham is another release that has created curiosity among streaming audiences.

OTT Releases on September 4

Netflix

Netflix has a diverse lineup of movies, series and documentaries arriving this week.

Dhamal 4 – Hindi movie – September 4

Korean Kanakaraju – Telugu movie – September 4

Early Meets World – English series – September 4

Teenage Wasteland – English documentary – September 4

JDN – Tamil movie – September 4

Amine Craft Movie – Hollywood movie – September 4

The Breadwinner – Hollywood movie – September 6

Sun NXT

DC – Telugu-dubbed movie – September 4

Amazon Prime Video

Jagame Sangeetham – Telugu web series – September 4

The Telugu series Jagame Sangeetham is one of the releases that could attract viewers looking for fresh regional content this weekend.

JioHotstar

The Court – Telugu-dubbed series – September 4

ZEE5

Veerabhadruni Rahasyam Season 1 Part 2 – Telugu series – September 4

SonyLIV

Unmadam – Telugu-dubbed movie – September 4

Apple TV+

Mayday – English movie – September 4

A Packed OTT Weekend for Movie Lovers

With new Telugu movies, dubbed films, international titles and web series arriving across multiple streaming platforms, viewers will have plenty of choices this weekend. From Korean Kanakaraju and Jagame Sangeetham to Dhamal 4 and other dubbed releases, the September 4 OTT lineup offers content across different languages and genres.

If you're planning to stay home this weekend, these new OTT releases could give you plenty of options to add to your watchlist.