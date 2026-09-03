Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release: When and where to watch?

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is continuing its successful theatrical journey. Directed by Girish AD, the film has benefited from strong audience support during the Onam season and has maintained a steady performance in its second week.

The romantic entertainer has now moved closer to the Rs 100 crore India net milestone, making its box-office journey one of the notable talking points among Malayalam cinema audiences.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: Where to Watch?

The makers have not yet revealed the official OTT premiere date of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, reports indicate that JioHotstar has acquired the film's digital streaming rights.

The platform is reportedly mentioned in the movie's opening credits. As per reports, the Nivin Pauly-starrer is expected to arrive on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run.

An official announcement regarding the streaming date is still awaited.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s Characters

The movie features Nivin Pauly as Justin and Mamitha Baiju as Ashley.

Ashley moves to Karukutti along with her family after leaving Mundakkayam. Their new home happens to be in the neighbourhood of Justin, a bachelor in his 30s who is popular and well-liked by the people around him.

As Ashley settles into the new surroundings, she gradually becomes attracted to Justin. Their developing relationship serves as the main romantic thread of the film.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection

The film has maintained a healthy pace at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earned around Rs 4.50 crore India net on its 13th day.

With this latest collection, the film's India net total has reached approximately Rs 98.10 crore, while its India gross stands at around Rs 114.50 crore.

The movie had collected Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12. Its Day 13 figure therefore marks a decline of about 12.6% compared with the previous day. Despite the dip, the film continued to attract a sizeable audience in theatres.

Day 13 Occupancy Details

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 35.94% on Day 13.

The highest occupancy came during the night shows, which recorded 50.83%. Evening screenings followed with 41.67%, while afternoon shows registered 28.17% occupancy. Morning shows recorded 23.08%.

The numbers indicate that the movie continued to enjoy considerable audience interest during its second week.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju Receive Praise

The lead performances have also been appreciated in reviews. ETimes highlighted Nivin Pauly's portrayal of Justin and his chemistry with the supporting cast.

The review praised Nivin's ability to make the character memorable and noted his entertaining combinations with Sangeeth Prathap and Suresh Krishna. Mamitha Baiju was also appreciated for her composed performance as Ashley.

The supporting actors were described as effective in their respective roles. While the review acknowledged that the movie has some shortcomings, it considered the film an enjoyable romantic entertainer that suits the festive mood of Onam.

The climax was also praised for leaving audiences with a positive and pleasant feeling.

Final Verdict

With its strong second-week performance, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is now just a step away from crossing the Rs 100 crore India net mark. The film's combination of romance, feel-good moments and performances from Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju appears to have connected well with audiences.

As its theatrical run continues, moviegoers are also waiting for the makers to officially announce the film's JioHotstar OTT release date.