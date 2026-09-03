I Am Game Telugu Release Delayed at Last Minute

Dulquer Salmaan's latest film I Am Game, directed by Nahas Hidayath, has hit an unexpected hurdle in its Telugu release. The actor is also backing the project as its producer. Antony Varghese, Mysskin and Kayadu Lohar are among the prominent actors associated with the movie.

The film was expected to reach Telugu-speaking audiences on September 3, but the Telugu version did not release as scheduled. The last-minute postponement has disappointed fans who had been eagerly waiting to watch the film.

Following the unexpected delay, several fans took to social media to express their frustration and question why the Telugu release was called off at the last moment.

I Am Game Team Issues Statement

Responding to the situation, the makers released a statement explaining that the Telugu release had been postponed because of technical reasons.

The team clarified that the Malayalam version of the film has already reached theatres. They also assured Telugu audiences that the movie will be released in the language soon despite the delay.

The makers apologised to viewers for the inconvenience caused by the last-minute change.

What to Expect from I Am Game?

The film is said to bring together several different elements, including comedy, romance, mystery, suspense, action, thriller and gaming. The combination of these genres is expected to give the movie a distinct flavour and keep audiences engaged.

Dulquer Salmaan's involvement as both lead actor and producer has also generated interest in the project. With the Malayalam version already released, Telugu audiences are now waiting for the makers to announce the revised release date.

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer to see I Am Game in Telugu.

I Am Game Telugu Release: What Happened?

The Telugu version was originally scheduled to release on September 3, but it was pulled back shortly before its planned release. According to the production team, the delay is due to technical issues rather than a cancellation.

The makers have assured fans that the Telugu version will eventually be released. An official new release date is awaited.