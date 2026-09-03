Rambha Urvashi Menaka: Vishnupriya’s Comments Go Viral

Allari Naresh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu film Rambha Urvashi Menaka, directed by Chandramohan Chintada. Surabhi is the female lead, while Vishnupriya will be seen as Urvashi. The movie has been produced by Rajesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad under the Annapurna Studios and Hasya Movies banners.

The film's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Several members of the cast and crew attended the event, and comments made by anchor and actress Vishnupriya have now caught the attention of social media users.

During her speech, Vishnupriya expressed her gratitude to the makeup and styling team, particularly Ram Reddy, for her look in the movie. She humorously recalled that she used to have a somewhat boyish appearance and credited the team with giving her a completely different, glamorous look for the film.

Her witty remarks left the audience and other guests at the event laughing.

Vishnupriya also entertained the gathering when anchor Suma asked her about the length of her nose. Rather than giving a specific measurement, she jokingly replied that it was “as long as the sky,” drawing laughter and applause from those present.

Vishnupriya as Urvashi

Vishnupriya is set to portray Urvashi in Rambha Urvashi Menaka. Her character and appearance have already generated interest among moviegoers following the release of the film's trailer.

The trailer has added to the expectations surrounding the comedy entertainer, offering glimpses of the film's characters, humour and overall theme.

Rambha Urvashi Menaka Release Date

Directed by Chandramohan Chintada, Rambha Urvashi Menaka features Allari Naresh in the lead role, with Surabhi as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 4.

With its comedy-oriented storyline, popular cast and entertaining promotional material, the film is expected to attract audiences looking for a light-hearted theatrical entertainer.