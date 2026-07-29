Ramayana Beats Pushpa 2 with Record-Breaking Music Deal

The upcoming mythological film Ramayana is making headlines once again, this time for its music rights deal. According to the latest reports, T-Series has acquired the music rights of the film for ₹75 crore, making it one of the biggest music deals in Indian cinema.

The deal has reportedly surpassed the music rights value of Pushpa 2: The Rule, whose music rights were previously sold for around ₹65 crore. With this, Ramayana has set a new benchmark even before its release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film has already generated huge excitement because of its grand scale, star cast, and world-class visual effects.

Adding to the excitement, the film's music is being created by legendary composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear the soundtrack, and the record-breaking music rights deal reflects the industry's confidence in the film's music album.

With a massive production scale and strong pre-release business, Ramayana continues to create new records ahead of its theatrical release. The latest music rights deal has only increased expectations, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.