Allu Arjun Reveals His Fear Behind the Pushpa 2 Saree Look

Actor Allu Arjun has opened up about one of the most talked-about moments from the Pushpa 2: The Rule — his saree look in the Jathara sequence.

The actor revealed that he was initially nervous when director Sukumar suggested the idea. After completing a macho photoshoot for his character Pushpa Raj, Sukumar felt that a different look was needed for the sequence.

Allu Arjun Was Initially Scared

Allu Arjun said he was initially scared about wearing a saree for the scene. However, the team started working on sketches and different looks to see how the character could be presented.

As the idea developed, the actor became more confident about the transformation. He eventually understood that the sequence could become an important highlight of the film.

'Alpha' Image Was Important

According to Allu Arjun, the biggest challenge was to make sure Pushpa Raj's strong and macho personality remained intact even while wearing a saree.

The actor and Sukumar wanted the character's "alpha" attitude to remain visible in the sequence. The saree look eventually became one of the most memorable parts of Pushpa 2 and received widespread attention from audiences.

Allu Arjun's performance in the Jathara sequence was also praised for pushing him beyond his usual on-screen image.

Pushpa 2 Success

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film became a major pan-India success and further increased Allu Arjun's popularity across the country.