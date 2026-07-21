Toxic's Manasaagadhe Song Showcases Yash and Tara Sutaria's Chemistry

The makers of Toxic have released the film's second song, Manasaagadhe, giving fans a fresh glimpse of the chemistry between Yash and Tara Sutaria. The romantic track has been released in multiple languages and is already creating a buzz on social media.

Unlike the film's first hit song Tabaahi, which had an energetic vibe, Manasaagadhe is a soft romantic melody that focuses on emotions and the growing bond between the lead pair. Yash and Tara Sutaria share impressive on-screen chemistry, making the song one of the highlights of the film's promotional campaign.

The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah. In the Telugu version, the lyrics are written by Ramajogayya Sastry, while Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice to the track. The soothing music and beautiful visuals have received a positive response from fans.

Adding to the excitement, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara also make brief appearances in the song, giving viewers a glimpse of the film's star-studded cast. Their presence has further increased anticipation for the movie.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is one of the most anticipated pan-India films of the year. The action drama stars Yash in the lead role alongside Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and others. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.