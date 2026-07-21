Cocktail 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch?

After completing its run in theatres, Cocktail 2 is now one of the most-awaited films on OTT. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama has generated plenty of buzz since its release. Although audience reactions were mixed, the performances of the lead cast and the film's emotional storyline have continued to attract attention.

Many movie lovers who missed the film on the big screen are now waiting for its digital release.

Expected OTT Platform

The makers have not yet revealed the official streaming date for Cocktail 2. However, reports suggest that Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights.

If the reports are accurate, the film is likely to arrive on the platform between late July and early August 2026. An official confirmation from the production team or Netflix is still awaited.

Storyline

Despite sharing its title with the 2012 hit Cocktail, the new film is not a direct sequel. Instead, it tells a completely different story with a fresh set of characters.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film follows Kunal and Diya, a couple who have been in a long-term relationship but remain uncertain about marriage. Hoping to escape family pressure, they travel to Sicily.

During the trip, they reconnect with Diya's college friend Ally. To test Kunal's loyalty, Diya asks Ally to get close to him. What begins as an innocent plan soon takes an unexpected turn when Ally develops genuine feelings for Kunal, leading to an emotional love triangle filled with trust issues, misunderstandings, and heartbreak.

Cast

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Supporting performances come from Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi, who play important roles in the story.

Box Office Performance

Cocktail 2 reportedly opened with a collection of around Rs 13.5 crore on its first day in India. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore, the film has earned over Rs 140 crore worldwide, while its India net collection has crossed Rs 90 crore, according to trade reports.

With a solid theatrical performance, the film is now preparing for its digital release, where it is expected to reach a wider audience.

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