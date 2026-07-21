H-1B Visa Row Grows After Group Targets Indian Workers

A fresh controversy has emerged in the United States after an anti-H-1B organisation encouraged people in the Dallas area to file class-action lawsuits against companies that employ Indian professionals.

The appeal, shared on social media, has reignited discussions over the H-1B visa programme and the role of skilled foreign workers in the US job market.

In its post, the IT Contractors Union asked Dallas residents to identify businesses that hire Indian employees and consider joining legal action against those employers. The organisation also provided an email address for people interested in participating.

The post quickly drew widespread attention, with many online users criticising it for appearing to single out workers based on their nationality.

Indian professionals make up a significant portion of H-1B visa holders, especially in the technology sector. Because of this, they have often been at the centre of debates over the visa programme, with some groups arguing that it affects job opportunities and wages for American workers.

The IT Contractors Union has consistently pushed for stricter immigration enforcement and has frequently criticised major technology companies for employing foreign professionals through the H-1B visa system.

The latest development comes as the H-1B programme remains under increased public and political scrutiny following layoffs across the US technology industry.

Supporters of tighter immigration policies believe employers should give priority to American workers when filling vacancies. Meanwhile, many business organisations argue that the H-1B programme is essential for recruiting highly skilled professionals in sectors facing talent shortages.

Under US law, employers are not allowed to discriminate based on race or national origin. Companies are permitted to hire foreign nationals who are legally authorised to work in the country through approved immigration programmes.

The social media post has once again intensified the debate over skilled immigration, with discussions continuing around possible changes to H-1B visas, employment-based green cards, and hiring policies for international professionals.

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