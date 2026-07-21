Ritu Varma and Vaishnav Tej Still Dating? Reports Reveal Details

Rumours about the relationship between Ritu Varma and Vaishnav Tej have been making rounds for some time. While recent speculation suggested that the two had gone their separate ways, new reports indicate that the actors are still together.

According to industry sources, the pair have been in a relationship for the past few years and have simply chosen to keep their personal lives away from public attention. Their decision to stay away from sharing personal updates on social media reportedly led to speculation that they had broken up.

The discussion gained momentum once again after Ritu Varma recently shared a social media post about starting a "new journey." Fans quickly noticed that Vaishnav Tej was among the first to react to the post, leading to fresh conversations about their bond.

People close to the actors reportedly say they have no immediate plans to speak publicly about their relationship and prefer to maintain their privacy.

On the professional front, Vaishnav Tej is focusing on his career after a gap following a few unsuccessful films at the box office. Reports suggest that he has not signed a new project over the last two years and is carefully planning his comeback.

Ritu Varma, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of her upcoming film alongside Gopichand.

Reports also claim that Ritu Varma and Vaishnav Tej first became close through Niharika Konidela. Since then, they have reportedly continued their relationship while choosing to stay away from the public spotlight.

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