Srinivasa Mangapuram X Review: Here's What the Audience Is Saying

Ajay Bhupathi's romantic crime drama Srinivasa Mangapuram has finally arrived in theatres on July 30, introducing Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu, as a lead actor. Featuring Rasha Thadani in her Telugu debut, the film opened to good curiosity among moviegoers, and the first reactions on social media have been a mix of praise and criticism.

Set against the backdrop of Tirupati, the film blends romance, action, and crime into an emotional narrative. With a U/A certificate from the CBFC, the movie attracted fans eager to watch Jaya Krishna's first appearance on the big screen.

Jaya Krishna Wins Appreciation

A majority of early viewers have praised Jaya Krishna's screen presence, particularly highlighting his performance in the action sequences. Several moviegoers noted that his martial arts training was evident during the fight scenes, describing his movements as confident and well-executed.

Many also appreciated his dancing skills and felt he looked comfortable in front of the camera despite making his acting debut. Social media users believe the newcomer has shown promising potential and could have a bright future in Telugu cinema.

Rasha Thadani also received positive feedback, with audiences appreciating her performance and chemistry with Jaya Krishna.

Storytelling Receives Mixed Response

While the lead actors earned praise, opinions on the screenplay were divided. A section of viewers felt the film followed a predictable storyline and relied on familiar commercial elements without offering enough surprises.

Some reviews mentioned that the narrative lacked freshness and that certain songs slowed the pace of the film instead of adding value to the story. Others felt several supporting characters were not developed well enough, leaving parts of the story feeling incomplete.

Despite these criticisms, many viewers appreciated the emotional moments and felt the performances helped keep the film engaging.

Music Emerges as a Highlight

Among the film's strongest aspects, audiences frequently praised GV Prakash Kumar's background score and songs. His music was widely credited with enhancing several emotional and action sequences, making it one of the positives even for viewers who were less impressed with the screenplay.

Mahesh Babu Extends Support

Ahead of the release, superstar Mahesh Babu shared a heartfelt message for his nephew on social media, wishing him success on his debut and expressing pride in his journey. His post generated excitement among fans before the film reached theatres.

Cast and Crew

Apart from Jaya Krishna and Rasha Thadani, Srinivasa Mangapuram also stars Mohan Babu, VK Naresh, and Brahmaji in key roles. The film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi, with music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Jayakrishna ISC, editing by Madhav Kumar Gullapati, and production design by Sahi Suresh.

Overall, the early audience verdict suggests that Srinivasa Mangapuram succeeds in introducing Jaya Krishna as a promising new actor, while the screenplay remains the film's most debated aspect. Whether positive word of mouth can boost its theatrical run will become clear over the coming days.

#SriniVasaMangapuram Review :- A good debut commercial entertainer for Jayakrishna - 3/5 💥💥💥 Since this is his debut film #JayaKrishnaGhattamaneni done the dance and acting with ease 👍👌🔥 Director @DirAjayBhupathi as usual raw rustic shots and scenes are superb 👌 on… pic.twitter.com/AnMhViGmAQ — Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) July 30, 2026

#SrinivasaMangapuram is a decent romantic drama. #JaiKrishna makes a confident debut with good screen presence. Predictable screenplay, but the emotions and performances make it a watchable film. pic.twitter.com/TreO5rb74h — Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) July 30, 2026

excellent debut by Jakes.. miles ahead of many star family hero debuts.. his hard work & conviction shine through, particularly in action.. despite an average screenplay, he leaves strong impact and if he keeps this up, the industry has a future SUPERSTAR #SrinivasaMangapuram — movie buff (@newMovieBuff007) July 30, 2026

#SrinivasaMangapuram A routine and painfully predictable film that never offers anything new. You keep waiting for the story to surprise you, but it follows the same beaten to death path from start to finish. The screenplay is all over the place, writing is lazy, and the poorly… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 30, 2026

JAI KRISHNA - Surprises everyone with his performance in Srinivasa Mangapuram. Excellent Debut for him. !!#SrinivasaMangapuram pic.twitter.com/t8SLlcMhLm — Cinematica (@letsxCinematica) July 30, 2026

Kottedi memu kaadu, Pandu. Repu poddunna Indira Nagar lo parigettichi parigettichi mari kodtadu📈🔥#SrinivasaMangapuram pic.twitter.com/5aGSqfVxRI — Sameer🦅. (@MBVK_cult) July 30, 2026

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