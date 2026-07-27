Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni Seeks Audience Blessings Ahead of Srinivasa Mangapuram Debut

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, grandson of legendary Superstar Krishna and nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu, is all set to make his acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, while veteran actor Dr. Mohan Babu plays a powerful role. Produced by P. Kiran and presented by Ashwini Dutt under the prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies banner, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 30.

With the songs, teaser, and trailer receiving an overwhelming response, the makers hosted a grand pre-release press meet, where the cast and crew shared their excitement about the film.

Jaya Krishna: "I Hope Audiences Accept Me Like They Accepted Superstar Krishna and Mahesh Babu"

Addressing the media, debutant Jaya Krishna expressed confidence in the film and his performance. "Our film releases on July 30. The visuals and music are unique, and I am confident audiences will enjoy every moment. Every actor in the film, including Mohan Babu garu, Naresh garu, Brahmaji garu, Srinivas garu, and Rasha, has delivered wonderful performances."

He praised director Ajay Bhupathi's writing, saying the characters and emotions feel incredibly real. "The audience will deeply connect with the emotions. The film flows beautifully from beginning to end, and it has a compelling story. As a newcomer, I felt this script gave me the perfect opportunity to prove myself."

Jaya also highlighted the technical brilliance of the film, appreciating cinematographer Jai Krishna, the production design team, and composer G.V. Prakash Kumar.

"The music is one of the biggest strengths of the film. I loved all six songs. You've heard four already, and the remaining two will also become chartbusters."

Speaking about his aspirations, he added: "My main goal is to prove myself as an actor. I want to build a career by doing meaningful films. I believe Srinivasa Mangapuram will help me achieve that, and I sincerely hope audiences accept me the way they embraced my grandfather Superstar Krishna garu and my uncle Superstar Mahesh Babu garu."

Ajay Bhupathi: "Jaya Krishna Has Already Passed the Test"

Director Ajay Bhupathi described the film as one of the most ambitious projects of his career. "This has been an incredible journey. Jaya Krishna is a superb actor. You've already seen glimpses of him in the songs and trailer, but his performance in the film will surprise everyone. I've told him many times that he's already passed the test."

The filmmaker also had high praise for debut actress Rasha Thadani. "As a director, I've already given both Jaya Krishna and Rasha passing marks. I believe Jaya Krishna has the potential to enjoy a long and successful career in the industry, just like Mahesh Babu."

Ajay revealed that the film was shot across several picturesque locations, including Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, Ballari, Tirupati, and Bengaluru.

"We were the first Telugu production to shoot in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The making scale is huge, and such production values are rarely seen in Telugu cinema. The performances, visuals, and overall presentation give the film a grand cinematic feel."

He also praised Dr. Mohan Babu's dedication and Naresh's memorable performance.

"Mohan Babu garu was extremely particular about his look and performance. Naresh garu's character, Swatantra Babu, is so convincing that audiences will forget they're watching Naresh."

Calling it a complete entertainer, Ajay added: "The music is fantastic, the emotions are powerful, the action sequences are spectacular, and the background score is on another level. This is a true musical entertainer. For the first time in my career, I'm personally requesting audiences to watch my film and bless Jaya Krishna."

Naresh: "Jaya Krishna Is Carrying Krishna Garu's Legacy With Responsibility"

Veteran actor Dr. Naresh Vijay Krishna said he had watched Jaya Krishna grow up and was delighted to see him making his debut.

"He carries Krishna garu's legacy with great responsibility while trying to create his own identity. I congratulate him for that."

Remembering Superstar Krishna's immense contribution to Telugu cinema, Naresh said:

"If NTR and ANR were the two eyes of Telugu cinema, Krishna garu was its heart. His legacy continues to beat strongly even today."

He also praised presenter Ashwini Dutt and producer P. Kiran, while calling Ajay Bhupathi one of his favourite directors.

"After creating a benchmark with RX 100, I believe Ajay has crafted another memorable film. Srinivasa Mangapuram will earn its own place in the history of Telugu cinema."

Naresh described the film as an "audio-visual treat" and applauded the performances of Mohan Babu, Rasha Thadani, and Jaya Krishna.

"The love story will strike a chord with today's youth, and the action sequences are outstanding. Jaya Krishna reminds me so much of Krishna garu. After Mahesh Babu, I have seen the same humility and good nature in Jaya Krishna. I'm confident this film will be a hit."

Brahmaji: "Jaya Krishna Has Every Quality a Hero Needs"

Actor Brahmaji, a longtime admirer of Superstar Krishna, praised the young actor's dedication.

"Jaya Krishna has every quality a hero should possess. He is sensible, understands cinema deeply, and genuinely wants to make good films. I'm confident he has a bright future."

He also lauded Ajay Bhupathi as a sensitive filmmaker and expressed confidence that the film's strong content would connect with audiences.

Srinivas Vadlamani: "Dialogue Delivery Is Jaya Krishna's Biggest Strength"

Actor Srinivas Vadlamani said Jaya Krishna impressed everyone on set with his performance.

"His dialogue delivery is one of his biggest strengths. He has acted brilliantly. It was a wonderful experience working under Ajay Bhupathi's direction."

Cinematographer Jai Krishna: "You Won't Believe This Is Jaya Krishna's First Film"

Director of Photography Jai Krishna praised the debutant's confidence in front of the camera.

"Working with Vyjayanthi Movies, producer Kiran garu, and Ajay Bhupathi was a wonderful experience. Although this is Jaya Krishna's debut film, you'll never feel like you're watching a newcomer. He has delivered a remarkable performance, and I'm sure audiences will love the film."

Srinivasa Mangapuram is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 30, with the makers expressing confidence that its blend of intense action, heartfelt emotions, grand visuals, and soulful music will make it one of the most talked-about releases of the season.