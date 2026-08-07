Sangeetha Withdraws Divorce Case Against Vijay

The divorce proceedings involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam have taken a new turn after Sangeetha decided to withdraw her divorce petition.

During the latest hearing on Friday, August 7, 2026, Sangeetha joined the court proceedings through video conferencing and officially informed the court that she no longer wished to continue with the case. After recording her submission, the court adjourned the matter.

The legal dispute began in February 2026, when Sangeetha approached a family court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, seeking the dissolution of her marriage. In her petition, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending the relationship. She had also sought alimony and requested permission to continue living at the couple's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai.

Over the past several months, the case witnessed multiple postponements. During earlier hearings, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared before the court personally, with both being represented by their legal teams. The lawyers had informed the court that the couple was unable to attend the proceedings in person.

The case attracted significant public attention after Vijay assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in May 2026, making the personal legal matter a subject of widespread discussion.

Vijay and Sangeetha were married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple has two children—a son, born in 2000, and a daughter, born in 2005.

With Sangeetha now withdrawing the divorce petition, the legal proceedings have effectively come to a halt unless any fresh legal action is initiated in the future.

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