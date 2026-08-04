TVK Complaint Over Trisha Remark: Udhayanidhi Arrested

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) filed a police complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over an alleged objectionable remark involving actress Trisha during a public meeting in Thanjavur. The incident sparked strong reactions from political parties and the public.

According to reports, the controversy began when some people in the crowd repeatedly chanted actress Trisha's name while Udhayanidhi was addressing a protest over the Cauvery water issue. TVK alleged that his response contained a double-meaning remark that was disrespectful and insulting.

Following the incident, TVK's women's wing lodged a complaint with the police, demanding legal action against Udhayanidhi. The party also sought a public apology, stating that such remarks are unacceptable in public life.

The controversy further intensified after former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested in Chennai during a protest linked to the issue. His detention triggered protests by DMK supporters, while opposition parties demanded strict action over his controversial remarks.

BJP leaders also criticized Udhayanidhi's comments and called for legal action. Security was tightened in several parts of Tamil Nadu as political tensions escalated.

The issue has now become a major political talking point in the state. With the police investigation underway and Udhayanidhi's arrest adding a new dimension to the controversy, all eyes are on the next legal and political developments.