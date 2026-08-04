Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 4, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Aug 04, 2026, 12:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, with only minor changes across major cities. Silver prices also stayed steady, making it a good time for buyers planning to invest in precious metals. Rates may differ slightly depending on local taxes and jewellers.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - August 4, 2026:

Chennai

  • 24K: ₹1,44,600
  • 22K: ₹1,32,550

Mumbai

  • 24K: ₹1,44,210
  • 22K: ₹1,32,210

Delhi

  • 24K: ₹1,44,360
  • 22K: ₹1,32,360

Kolkata

  • 24K: ₹1,44,210
  •  22K: ₹1,32,210

Hyderabad

  • 24K: ₹1,44,210
  •  22K: ₹1,32,210

Bengaluru

  • 24K: ₹1,44,210
  • 22K: ₹1,32,210

Vijayawada 

  • 24K: ₹1,44,210
  • 22K: ₹1,32,210

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K: ₹1,44,210
  • 22K: ₹1,32,210

Silver Prices Today - August 4, 2026:

  • Chennai – ₹2,35,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,35,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,35,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,35,000
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,35,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,35,000
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,35,000

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