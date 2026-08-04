Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 4, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, with only minor changes across major cities. Silver prices also stayed steady, making it a good time for buyers planning to invest in precious metals. Rates may differ slightly depending on local taxes and jewellers.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.
Gold Prices Today - August 4, 2026:
Chennai
- 24K: ₹1,44,600
- 22K: ₹1,32,550
Mumbai
- 24K: ₹1,44,210
- 22K: ₹1,32,210
Delhi
- 24K: ₹1,44,360
- 22K: ₹1,32,360
Kolkata
- 24K: ₹1,44,210
- 22K: ₹1,32,210
Hyderabad
- 24K: ₹1,44,210
- 22K: ₹1,32,210
Bengaluru
- 24K: ₹1,44,210
- 22K: ₹1,32,210
Vijayawada
- 24K: ₹1,44,210
- 22K: ₹1,32,210
Visakhapatnam
- 24K: ₹1,44,210
- 22K: ₹1,32,210
Silver Prices Today - August 4, 2026:
- Chennai – ₹2,35,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,35,000
- Delhi – ₹2,35,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,35,000
- Hyderabad – ₹2,35,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000
- Vijayawada – ₹2,35,000
- Visakhapatnam – ₹2,35,000