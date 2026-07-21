Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Set for Grand Release Across Telugu States

Actor Vijay is gearing up for the worldwide release of his much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which will be released in Telugu as Jana Nayakudu. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in just a couple of days and is expected to have a massive release across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the Telugu states, the film is being distributed by Dil Raju under the SVC banner. Distributors and exhibitors have made extensive arrangements, reflecting the strong fan following Vijay enjoys among Telugu audiences.

Several popular single-screen theatres in Hyderabad have been reserved for the film. Major multiplex chains, including Prasads, PVR, INOX, and Asian Cinemas, have allocated a large number of shows starting from 8:00 am. Many theatres are expected to screen between 15 and 20 shows a day to meet audience demand.

Advance bookings for the film opened on Monday, several days before its Thursday release. Apart from Hyderabad, the film is also getting a wide release in major Andhra Pradesh cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Guntur, with a high number of screens and daily shows.

Industry observers say it is uncommon for a dubbed film to receive such a large-scale release in the Telugu market. The strategy appears to be aimed at giving Vijay one of his biggest openings in the region.

However, despite the extensive release plans, advance ticket sales have reportedly been slower than expected so far.

Jana Nayagan is said to be the official remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.