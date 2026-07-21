Heavy Rain alert for Andhra Pradesh for the Next Three Days

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has forecast widespread rainfall across Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. The change in weather is due to a strong cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal and nearby north coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with an associated trough.

According to the weather department, these conditions are likely to bring light to heavy rainfall to several parts of the state.

In north coastal Andhra Pradesh, districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli are expected to receive light to moderate rain. Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may also accompany the showers.

Heavy rain is also likely in parts of Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, and the Markapuram region in south coastal Andhra Pradesh. Officials have advised people living in low-lying areas to remain alert as waterlogging may occur.

Several districts in Rayalaseema are also expected to receive thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall. The weather department said there is a higher chance of lightning during the evening hours and urged residents to take necessary precautions.

Fishermen Advised Not to Venture Into the Sea

The State Disaster Management Authority has warned that the sea is expected to remain rough over the next two days. Fishermen have been advised not to go fishing during this period.

Those who are already at sea have been asked to return to the shore as soon as possible. Strong winds are expected along the coastline, making sea conditions unsafe.

Officials have also urged farmers and cattle herders to avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms. People are advised to stay inside safe buildings until the weather improves.

The government has requested the public to contact local control rooms in case of any weather-related emergency and to follow official advisories.

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