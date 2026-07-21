Is Robert Downey Jr. Returning as a Hero or Villain in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios has finally released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans an exciting look at the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The biggest surprise is Robert Downey Jr.'s return, but this time he is not playing Iron Man. Instead, he appears as the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom, marking a dramatic new chapter in his MCU journey.

The trailer showcases Doctor Doom as the central threat, setting up a massive multiverse battle. Marvel has taken a bold step by bringing back Downey in a completely different role, and his transformation has become one of the biggest talking points among fans.

Another major highlight is the return of Chris Evans, who reprises his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in a surprising comeback. His appearance reunites him with several familiar Marvel heroes, creating excitement for longtime MCU fans.

The film also brings together an enormous ensemble cast, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), along with several returning X-Men characters. Heroes from different universes will join forces to stop Doctor Doom from unleashing chaos across the multiverse.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be one of Marvel's biggest films ever. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on December 18, 2026, and the trailer has already generated huge excitement among Marvel fans across the globe.