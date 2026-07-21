Delhi Clashes Leave Over 180 Injured, Youth Protest to Continue

A youth-led protest movement has announced that it will continue its agitation even after violent clashes with police in Delhi left more than 180 people injured. The protest, which began over alleged irregularities in public examinations and demands for education reforms, has now become a major national issue.

The clashes took place during a march towards Parliament, where protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for greater transparency in the examination system. Police used barricades, tear gas, and batons to stop the march after tensions escalated. Both protesters and police personnel were among those injured.

Despite the violence, protest leaders said they would not back down. However, they clarified that they would avoid another march for now, saying they do not want more young people to get hurt. Instead, they plan to continue their protest through peaceful demonstrations at the designated protest site.

The movement has gained widespread attention in recent weeks, with many students and young people joining the campaign. Protesters are demanding action over alleged examination irregularities, accountability from the government, and reforms to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and education system.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has indicated that it is open to discussions with protest representatives in an effort to reduce tensions. While talks are expected to continue, the protesters have made it clear that they will not end their campaign until their key demands are addressed.